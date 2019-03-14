4th Generation Warfare (4GW) used by USG to Attack Venezuela





4th Generation Warfare (fourth-generation warfare or 4GW) is a term used to define the kind of war often waged in the 21st century by the USG (United States Government), the military wing of the NWO (New World Order). It blurs the lines between war and politics, and soldiers and civilians. It includes new forms of attacks such as cyber attacks, EM attacks, infrastructure attacks and propaganda, which can effectively “win” a war for the aggressor without it ever needing to deploy its own troops in the attacked country. A cyber attack took down Venezuela’s power grid last week, and today (Thursday March 14th 2019) another so-called “terrorist attack” ruptured storage tanks at a heavy oil processing plant in eastern Venezuela.



4GW Attacks on Venezuelan Electricity

The power outages have taken a grave effect on Venezuela. The Caracas subway came to a halt. Around 70% of the nation was without electricity for at least a day. Food went rotten in fridges. Many people who depend on electric pumps had to resort to getting water from drainpipes and dirty streams. Looting and vandalism increased. People have been seriously inconvenienced and some have even died:

“The exact number of people who have lost their lives due to power outages is unknown. There have been dozens of deaths. The number of people who died at a hospital called Manuel Nunez Tovar in Monagas state was 13. When we add those who depend on dialysis machines or electricity-operated living units at home, the real figure must be much higher.”

Luckily Venezuela was able to get the power back from around 17% to 70% of the country within a day. China also stepped in to assist. USG officials have, predictably, blamed Venezuelan President Maduro and his mismanagement and corruption for the problem, but of course they would, since that’s the appeal of 4GW: destroy a country’s infrastructure and make it look like it was ineptitude so the leader has less support from his own people.

Maduro: 3 Ways US Carried Out this Cyber Attack on Venezuela’s Power Grid

Maduro has come out stating that he has evidence the US was responsible for a cyber attack which affected the Guri Hydroelectric power station. He listed 3 ways the US pulled off the sabotage: 1. used a cyber attack on the computer “brain” of the system; 2. used EM waves or weapons to cut transmission and distribution; and 3. directly burned/exploded the electrical substations:

“This attack has been made through several ways. First, the cyberattack to the brain of the company, the brain of generation in Guri. In Macagua. And cyberattack from the outside to the brain that is located in Caracas, and transmits and distributes to the country. We have a generating brain that was attacked. The screens were blacked out. The conduction map was lost. The second attack was made through the electromagnetic wave. Mobile devices that emit electromagnetic signals and through the transmission waves, the great cables you see on the roads with great towers, they placed them on the cables. And high electromagnetic frequencies. And it cuts transmission. And when they cut transmission, when the country’s electrical route is being emitted, they interrupted the recovery processes. The third way—the first is cyberattack to the brain. The second is electromagnetic to the distribution transmissions systems. The third way, physical way, burning, explosions of different systems. Direct burning of substations.”

Evidence the US was Behind the Cyber Attack

So what is the evidence the US was involved? It’s quite abundant, given the USG penchant for foreign meddling, its long list of CIA assassinations and toppling of foreign leaders, and its already documented recent interference in Venezuela. We have this Marco Rubio tweet, just minutes after the power outage first happened. How did he know when no one else knew?

Then we have puppet-man Guaido, the joke of a “president” elected by no one, who declared that that the power outage would end only when Maduro goes. Hmmm, interesting. Then we have the 2010 CANVAS memo (CANVAS is another famous subversive NGO) as exposed by Max Blumenthal in his article US Regime Change Blueprint Proposed Venezuelan Electricity Blackouts as ‘Watershed Event’ for ‘Galvanizing Public Unrest’:

“A September 2010 memo by a US-funded soft power organization that helped train Venezuelan coup leader Juan Guaido and his allies identifies the potential collapse of the country’s electrical sector as “a watershed event” that “would likely have the impact of galvanizing public unrest in a way that no opposition group could ever hope to generate.””

Even the mainstream magazine Forbes ran an article stating:

“In the case of Venezuela, the idea of a government like the United States remotely interfering with its power grid is actually quite realistic. Remote cyber operations rarely require a significant ground presence, making them the ideal deniable influence operation. Given the U.S. government’s longstanding concern with Venezuela’s government, it is likely that the U.S. already maintains a deep presence within the country’s national infrastructure grid, making it relatively straightforward to interfere with grid operations.”

Then, we have the copious evidence of the US push for regime change in Venezuela in the last month. I have outlined some of the background and escalation to this in the articles Is This the Most Blatant US Coup Ever? and 8 Venezuela Lies the US Gov. & MSM Want You to Believe. Just last Monday (March 11th, 2019), Trump released his 2020 budget proposal. According to the US State Department, the funds would go towards “supporting Transition in Venezuela: Continuing democracy assistance for Venezuela and including flexibility to provide additional funds to support a democratic transition or respond to the crisis there, including authority to transfer up to $500 million between foreign assistance accounts.”

US-Israel (NSA-Unit 8200) Stuxnet virus cyber attack. Image credit: David Dees

4th Generation Warfare: Remember Chile 1973 (Allende Overthrow) and Iran 2010 (Stuxnet)

History repeats itself, and for those who look closely and study the patterns, there are almost always clues in past events. Here are 2 cases in point. The US famously overthrew democratically elected Chilean President Salvador Allende in order to install puppet dictator Pinochet in a 1973 coup. Guess what? They also cut the electricity there too before the actual coup that ousted Allende, as this NY times article reported. Meanwhile, the US-Israeli alliance in a joint operation (Operation Olympic Games) pulled off a damaging cyber attack against Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz using the Stuxnet virus, widely believed to have been created in a collaboration between the NSA and Israel’s elite cyber warfare unit named Unit 8200.

Conclusion: US 4th Generation Warfare Fingerprints All Over Venezuela

It is clear that the US, on behalf of the NWO Empire, is attempting to undermine and destroy Venezuela in any way it can – economic hardship, sanctions, fake aid, propaganda, funding terrorist opposition, 4th generation warfare cyber attacks and 4th generation warfare infrastructure attacks. The plan is to inflict as much hardship and misery as possible on the Venezuelans, use plausible deniability to deceive people, blame Maduro for all of it, then tell them the only way out is replace President Maduro (despite the fact he was elected by a huge majority in free and fair elections). It’s classic problem-reaction-solution stuff.

Will US sabotage bring Venezuela to its knees without the need for an outright US troop invasion? That will depend on the spirit and strength of the Venezuelan people, and how well they can distinguish truth from propaganda.

*****

Want insight, commentary and analysis on Conspiracy, Geopolitics, Natural Health, Sovereignty, Consciousness and more? Sign up for free blog updates!

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com, writing on many aspects of truth and freedom, from exposing aspects of the worldwide conspiracy to suggesting solutions for how humanity can create a new system of peace and abundance. Makia is on Steemit and FB.

Sources:

*https://www.dailysabah.com/americas/2019/03/14/venezuela-accuses-us-guaido-of-terrorist-attack-on-pdvsa-oil-facility

*https://www.dailysabah.com/columns/melih-altinok/2019/03/14/who-is-responsible-for-the-mess-in-venezuela

*https://therealnews.com/stories/venezuela-update-massive-blackout-us-unconventional-warfare

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/ngos-choice-tool-subversion-nwo/

*https://www.strategic-culture.org/pview/2019/03/13/us-regime-change-blueprint-proposed-venezuelan-electricity-blackouts-as-watershed-event-for-galvanizing-public-unrest.html

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/venezuela-coup-time-2019/

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/venezuela-lies-8-want-you-believe/

*https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2019/03/290146.htm

*https://www.nytimes.com/1973/08/14/archives/blackout-interrupts-address-by-allende.html?smid=tw-share

*https://www.secalliance.com/blog/spies-in-the-middle-east/